The Giants placed Conforto on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a right hamstring strain.

After Conforto left in the fourth inning of Saturday's win against the Reds, the hope was that the right hamstring strain was mild enough for the 31-year-old to be considered day-to-day. The MRI on Sunday revealed a more severe strain, and Conforto will be sidelined until at least May 22. In a corresponding move, the Giants recalled Luis Matos from Triple-A Sacremento.