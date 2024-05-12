The Giants placed Conforto on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a right hamstring strain.
After Conforto left in the fourth inning of Saturday's win against the Reds, the hope was that the right hamstring strain was mild enough for the 31-year-old to be considered day-to-day. The MRI on Sunday revealed a more severe strain, and Conforto will be sidelined until at least May 22. In a corresponding move, the Giants recalled Luis Matos from Triple-A Sacremento.
More News
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Not starting Sunday•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Diagnosed with strained hamstring•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Leaves game with tight hamstring•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Goes deep in second straight game•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Homer, three hits in win•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Belts fifth long ball in victory•