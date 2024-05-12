Conforto (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Reds, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Conforto left in the bottom of the fourth inning in Saturday's 5-1 win, and Giants manager Bob Melvin described the right hamstring strain as "mild," per John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle. With Conforto out of the lineup Sunday, Heliot Ramos will start in left field while Patrick Bailey serves as the designated hitter.