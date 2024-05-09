Conforto went 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Rockies.

Conforto jumped on a hanging four-seamer from Peter Lambert to lead off the second inning and crushed it over the wall in right field to open a six-run rally for San Francisco. The outfielder would later add a single in that very same inning before finishing the contest third three-hit performance of the season. Conforto has now hit safely in four of his last five games, while the home run was his first since April 22. He's batting .269 in May with three RBI and three runs scored and has also drawn a walk in three straight.