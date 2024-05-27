Conforto (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment later this week, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Conforto was cleared to resume baseball activities last week as he works his way back from a right hamstring strain, although it's uncertain whether he's done any running yet. He's been on the shelf for a little more than two weeks and shouldn't need too many rehab games before being activated, assuming all goes well.
