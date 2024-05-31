Conforto (hamstring) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Conforto continues to work his way through a right hamstring strain that he sustained May 11 against the Reds. Before landing on the IL, Conforto was slashing .280/.331/.490 with seven home runs and 20 RBI over 154 plate appearances. If all goes well, he may only need a few rehab appearances before being activated.