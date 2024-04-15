Conforto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Rays.

Conforto has gone 4-for-20 with two extra-base hits, three RBI and four strikeouts over five games since he recovered from a minor side issue. He's retained a starting role in left field despite the cooldown after a strong start to the campaign. The veteran outfielder is slashing .298/.355/.596 with four homers, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored and five doubles through 62 plate appearances. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt of the year so far.