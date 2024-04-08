Conforto isn't in Monday's lineup against the Nationals due to a minor side issue, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Giants are likely holding Conforto out of the lineup as a precaution, and Slusser notes that Conforto could be available to pinch hit Monday if needed. The club expects its starting left fielder to be back in the starting nine for Tuesday's clash.
