Conforto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the Dodgers in Monday's loss.

Conforto had the only extra-base hit of the game for San Francisco, belting a solo homer to right field in the sixth inning. The veteran outfielder has started his second season in San Francisco well, reaching base in each of the team's five games to date and homering three times over that span. Conforto averaged a modest 14.5 long balls over the past two campaigns, but he's well on pace to exceed that given his hot start so far.