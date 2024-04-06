Conforto went 3-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI in Friday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Conforto knocked in the Giants' first run with an RBI double in the first inning. The outfielder has been held hitless in just one of eight games so far, which has helped him stake his claim to a starting job in left field. He's batting .419 with three home runs, four doubles, 10 RBI and eight runs scored across 33 plate appearances. Conforto's strong hitting out of the gate has seen him move up to the cleanup spot over the last three games.