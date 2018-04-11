Mets' Michael Conforto: On base three times Tuesday
Conforto went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Marlins.
He's reached base safely in all five games since coming off the disabled list, slashing .313/.476/.563 with a homer, three RBI and four runs. Conforto should continue to produce strong fantasy value atop the Mets' batting order, with stolen bases being the only traditional 5x5 roto category in which he won't make a contribution.
