Conforto went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Giants.

He went yard along with Amed Rosario in the second inning, but the two solo shot were all the offense the Mets could muster in the 12-inning affair. Conforto is slashing .250/.358/.469 through 90 games this season with 18 homers and 49 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories