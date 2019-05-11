Conforto went 3-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three runs scored Friday night against the Marlins.

Conforto went deep in the second inning to extend New York's lead to nine runs following a monster first inning by the rest of the offense. He'd failed to register a base hit in each of his past three ballgames entering the day, so perhaps Friday's performance is just what he needed to get back in a groove.