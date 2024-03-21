Tonkin has a 0.00 ERA through 5.1 Grapefruit League innings with a 6:2 K:BB, but he isn't guaranteed a spot in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 34-year-old right-hander revived his career with Atlanta in 2023 as a long reliever, and he signed a $1 million split contract with New York in December. Tonkin's primary competition for the final spot in the Mets' bullpen is Yohan Ramirez, but both pitchers could make the initial roster if Sean Reid-Foley (arm) has to begin the year on IL. Phil Bickford and Shintaro Fujinami are also in the mix for the final two spots, but the latter has minor-league options remaining and the former hasn't been as impressive in camp.