Tonkin was designated for assignment Saturday. He gave up two runs over two innings with five strikeouts but two hits and two walks in Friday's loss to Detroit.

Tonkin was traded to the Twins from the Mets for cash Tuesday as a way to fill in the bottom of the Minnesota bullpen. His reward for throwing two innings was for the Twins to jettison him for another reliever. Tonkin may chose to accept the assignment if he's not claimed on waivers as the Twins will likely need him again this season.