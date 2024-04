The Yankees claimed Tonkin off waivers from the Mets on Thursday.

After being DFA'd for the third time this month Monday, Tonkin will now move from Queens to the Bronx and retain a spot on a 40-man roster. The 34-year-old right-hander has allowed six earned runs across nine innings between the Twins and Mets this season and will likely be limited to low-leverage situations with the Yankees. McKinley Moore was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.