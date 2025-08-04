Tonkin entered the ninth inning of Sunday's win at Cleveland in a save situation, but couldn't hold a three-run lead. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk over one-third of an inning before being pulled for Erasmo Ramirez, who recorded the final two outs for the save.

Tonkin was given the team's first save chance after the team traded the top five relievers at the trade deadline, but he struggled and may have lost his shot to become the closer. Still, it looks like manager Rocco Baldelli may use a committee to close games the rest of the season and Tonkin could still be part of the mix.