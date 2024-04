Tonkin was designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters for Julio Teheran. Tonkin allowed eight runs (two earned) over four innings covering three relief appearances with the Mets. There would seem to be a good chance the 34-year-old passes through waivers unclaimed.