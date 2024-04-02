Tonkin (0-1) took the loss Monday as the Mets were downed 5-0 in 10 innings by the Tigers, getting charged with five unearned runs on only two hits in an inning of relief. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

After nine scoreless innings, the 10th was a disaster for the Mets, as a hit-by-pitch on Mark Canha and a Joey Wendle fielding error contributed to the meltdown. Tonkin has yet to give up an earned run in three innings to begin the season, posting a 2:1 K:BB, but his lower-leverage role limits his fantasy appeal even in NL-only formats.