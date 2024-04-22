site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Michael Tonkin: Exits 40-man roster again
RotoWire Staff
Apr 22, 2024
Mets designated Tonkin for assignment Monday.
It's the third time this month that Tonkin has been DFA'd and the second time the move has been made by the Mets. The veteran reliever could clear waivers and would have the option to elect free agency.
