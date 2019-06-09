Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Strikes out seven in win
Syndergaard (4-4) gave up no runs on one hit and two walks while striking out seven strikeouts through seven innings to get the win over the Rockies on Sunday.
Syndergaard was tremendous as he allowed only three baserunners and posted 17 swinging strikes. The win was the first in his last five starts even though he has delivered four quality starts in that span. The 26-year-old has a 4-4 record with a 4.45 ERA and a 8.9 K/9 through 14 starts this season. Syndergaard will look to keep rolling in his next start Saturday against the Cardinals.
