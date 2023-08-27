Syndergaard was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Sunday, Julia Kreuz of MLB.com reports.

Syndergaard was traded from the Dodgers to the Guardians in late July, and he made six starts for his new club. He was inconsistent during his time with Cleveland and will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after giving up five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three in six innings Sunday against the Blue Jays. Cal Quantrill (shoulder) is slated to return from the injured list this week, so Syndergaard was no longer needed as a starter. If he clears waivers, it wouldn't be surprising to see Syndergaard elect free agency so he can seek out another organization for the final month of the regular season.