Syndergaard (1-5) pitched six innings against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing five runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out three batters.

While Syndergaard was able to give Cleveland decent length, throwing 83 pitches over six frames, he had trouble keeping the ball in the park. The right-hander served up four homers, including three across the third and fourth innings. Syndergaard at least seemed to be physically fine after departing his previous contest as a result of taking a comebacker off his lower right leg, but this was a step back compared to that outing, during which he allowed just one run over 5.1 frames. The veteran hurler is getting a shot in the Guardians' rotation due to a slew of injuries to other starters, but he's struggled to get big-league hitters out this season, compiling a 6.75 ERA over 14 starts between Cleveland and the Dodgers.