Syndergaard (1-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against Cincinnati. He struck out three.

Syndergaard allowed just one run through his first three innings before the Reds broke the game open with four runs on a pair of homers in the fourth. The 30-year-old Syndergaard's now allowed 12 earned runs through his first four starts (21.1 innings) with Cleveland. His ERA sits at an unsightly 6.57 with a 1.45 WHIP and 49:15 K:BB across 16 starts (76.2 innings) this season between the Guardians and Dodgers. Syndergaard's currently lined up for a home matchup with those same Dodgers in his next outing.