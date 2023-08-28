The Guardians designated Syndergaard for assignment Sunday, Julia Kreuz of MLB.com reports.

After being acquired from the Dodgers in late July, Syndergaard made six starts for the Guardians. He was inconsistent during his time with Cleveland and will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after giving up five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Blue Jays. Cal Quantrill (shoulder) is on track to return from the 15-day injured list this week, so the Guardians no longer had room in the rotation for Syndergaard. If Syndergaard clears waivers, it wouldn't be surprising if he elects free agency in order to seek out another opportunity elsewhere during the final month of the regular season.