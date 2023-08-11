Syndergaard (1-1) earned the win Thursday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in a 4-3 victory over Toronto. He struck out five.

Syndergaard struggled early but settled in after that, hurling three consecutive 1-2-3 innings before once again running into trouble in the sixth. He was replaced by Nick Sandlin with two outs in the frame, just missing out on a quality start. Syndergaard has allowed one run or fewer in two of his first three starts with the Guardians, and Friday's win was his first since April 30.