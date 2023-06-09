Alonso was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a bone bruise and sprain in his left wrist, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

He was sent for a CT scan and MRI on Thursday after getting struck by a 97 mph Charlie Morton fastball in Wednesday's game versus Atlanta, and Alonso is now expected to miss the next 3-4 weeks. The power-hitting 28-year-old had delivered an .872 OPS with a league-leading 22 home runs and 49 RBI through 62 games this season with the Mets, who are starting Mark Canha at first base Friday in Pittsburgh. Mark Vientos could also be an option.