Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals.

His blast in the fifth inning off Sonny Gray capped the scoring for the Mets in an eventual 7-4 loss. It was Alonso's 200th career homer, putting him in very select company -- only Darryl Strawberry, David Wright and Mike Piazza have also reached that milestone in a Mets uniform. Alonso has played in every game this season for New York, slashing .248/.336/.505 over 27 contests with eight home runs, 14 RBI and 20 runs scored.