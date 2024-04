Alonso went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Giants.

Alonso accounted for the Mets' first run with a fifth-inning solo blast to left field. The long ball snapped a seven-game homerless drought for the slugger, and he had gone just 4-for-26 with one RBI during that stretch. Alonso still leads the team -- and is tied for third in the majors -- with seven homers on the campaign, though he's knocked in just 12 runs.