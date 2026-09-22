Alonso went 2-for-4 with two homers and three total RBI in Monday's 4-3 win over Toronto.

Alonso powered Baltimore to victory, launching a solo homer to the opposite field in the first inning before crushing a two-run shot to left field in the eighth frame. The slugger has now reached the 40-homer mark for the first time since 2023 and the fourth time in his big-league career. With the 31-year-old's first season with the Orioles winding down, Alonso is sporting a .265/.359/.510 slash line with 40 homers, 108 RBI, 94 runs and five stolen bases across 157 games.