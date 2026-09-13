Alonso went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

The slugging first baseman took Paul Sewald deep in the seventh inning, but the Orioles were already staring at a 6-1 hole at that point. Alonso has reached the 35-homer mark for the sixth time in his career, and he's closing in on a couple milestones -- he needs one more RBI to record his fifth season with 100 or more, and his next long ball will be the 300th of his career. Over his last 25 games, Alonso is batting .269 (25-for-93) with eight homers and 19 RBI as Baltimore tries to stay in the wild-card picture.