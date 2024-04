Alonso went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-1 win over the Royals.

The first baseman took Will Smith deep in the eighth inning to cap the scoring on the night. Alonso has reeled off three straight two-hit performances, going yard in two of them, but that comes on the heels of an 0-for-18 mini-slump. On the season, Alonso's slashing .241/.305/.481 with four homers, seven RBI and 10 runs scored.