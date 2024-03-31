Alonso went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Brewers.

The first baseman took Abner Uribe deep in the ninth inning for his first homer of 2024, but the Mets couldn't find a tying run afterward. Alonso has belted at least 40 homers in each of the last two seasons, but last year's .217 batting average and .318 OBP muted the fantasy utility of his power. He'll look to deliver something closer to the .267/.348/.518 slash line he generated in 2021-22, especially with free agency looking next offseason.