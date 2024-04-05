Alonso went 3-for-9 with a solo home run, three total runs and a walk in Thursday's doubleheader split with Detroit.

Alonso struck out five times across 10 plate appearances in the doubleheader, but that didn't prevent him from making an offensive impact. In Game 1, he reached base three times and scored two of New York's three runs, and in the nightcap he slugged a solo homer in the ninth inning to tie the score in what became the Mets' first win of the campaign. Alonso is slashing .292/.346/.542 through 26 plate appearances and has two homers, both of which have been solo shots to account for his two RBI on the season.