Alonso went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Atlanta.

The Mets were shut out for seven innings, but Alonso kicked off a belated comeback attempt by taking Tyler Matzek deep in the eighth. The first baseman is batting only .196 (9-for-46) to begin the season, but three of Alonso's hits have left the yard and he has seven runs and six RBI through 11 games.