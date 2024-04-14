Alonso went 3-for-3 with a walk, two solo home runs and an additional RBI in Saturday's 11-7 loss to the Royals.

Make it four home runs in the last four games and six in total this season for Alonso, who is chasing his third straight campaign of 40 or more homers. He has raised his OPS from .532 to .963 in his last four games, which illustrates just how quickly the narrative can change this early in the season. The potential for a trade looms as Alonso is in his final year before free agency, but he will remain locked into the heart of the Mets' order for the foreseeable future.