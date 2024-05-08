Alonso went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Cardinals.

Alonso finally showed some signs of life at the plate Tuesday night after breaking out of a slump. Before his two-RBI double in the fifth, Alonso had one hit over his last 41 at-bats. He later followed things up with a huge insurance home run in the eighth to put the Mets up 7-4. Alonso is now slashing just .212/.297/.445 with nine homers, 19 RBI, 22 runs and a 14:32 BB:K in 155 plate appearances, though Tuesday's outburst showed some welcoming signs that his offense could be emerging once again.