Alonso was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers after being hit on the right hand by a pitch in the first inning, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

A 93 mile-per-hour four-seamer struck Alonso, and he was lifted for a pinch runner after taking his base. The big first baseman is surely headed for X-rays, with an update on his condition from the Mets likely to come later Wednesday.