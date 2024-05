Alonso went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Giants.

Another bullpen meltdown wasted a big night from the Mets' offense, as Alonso's seven-inning solo shot off Nick Avila was New York's third homer of the game. The first baseman extended his hitting streak to nine games, and over the last 15 contests Alonso is slashing .313/.362/.609 with four of his 12 homers on the season and 10 of his 26 RBI.