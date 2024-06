Alonso went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 10-5 loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Alonso doubled in the first then hit a two-run home run in the ninth off Brandon Hughes. While the game was out of reach, the homer was Alonso's 13th of the year and resulted in his third multi-hit effort in his past nine games. On the season, Alonso is now slashing .239/.315/.477 with 13 home runs and 29 RBI.