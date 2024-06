Alonso went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Nationals.

The first baseman took Washington closer Kyle Finnegan deep to left field in the ninth inning to give the Mets an insurance run. Alonso's racked up seven hits, including three doubles and two homers, over the last six games, and since May 7 he's slashing .279/.330/.548 in 26 contests with six of his 14 long balls and 15 of his 31 RBI on the season.