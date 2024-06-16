Alonso went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI in Sunday's 11-6 win over the Padres.

With two men on in the first inning, Alonso took Dylan Cease deep for this 15th homer this season. He later added a two-run single as part of a four-run eighth to give him a season-high five RBI for the game. This one had to feel good for Alonso, as he broke out of a small slump where he only had five hits and one RBI over his last eight games. The 29-year-old's 15 home runs are tied for fifth most in the National League, he'll carry a .232/.310/.461 slash line into their next series vs the Rangers.