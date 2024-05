X-rays on Alonso's right hand came back negative Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets won't be able to confirm whether or not Alonso avoided a fracture until the results of his CT scan come back Thursday, but a clean X-ray is certainly an encouraging sign. The 29-year-old remains day-to-day after getting hit in the hand by a 93-mph fastball during Wednesday's contest.