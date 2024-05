Alonso went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run during Thursday's 6-5 win over the Phillies.

Alonso tagged Taijuan Walker (foot) for a solo shot in the first inning, putting the first baseman in double figures for homers this season. He's now tied for the fourth most home runs in the NL and owns a .772 OPS with 27 runs through 164 at-bats.