Alonso went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians.

Alonso opened the scoring in the first inning, sending a fastball from Triston McKenzie into the right-field seats for his 11th homer of the year. The 29-year-old Alonso has put together an eight-game hitting streak while going 18-for-59 (.305) with three homers and a .936 OPS in his last 14 contests. He's now slashing .236/.313/.466 with 24 RBI and 28 runs scored through 214 plate appearances this season.