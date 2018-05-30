Mets' Peter Alonso: Crushing Double-A pitching
Through 50 games with Double-A Binghamton this season, Alonso, 23, is hitting .333/.460/.632 with 14 home runs and 42 RBI across 213 plate appearances.
Alonso was highly impressive during his late-season promotion to Binghamton in 2017, but he has taken his game to a whole new level in his first extended action in the Eastern League. His 14 home runs lead the circuit, while his on-base percentage trails only uber prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.474) among players with at least 40 games played. Perhaps even more than his solid power production, Alonso's improved approach at the plate has elevated him on prospect lists. He owns a 35:41 BB:K for the season, with his 17 percent walk rate doubling his career mark entering 2018. While the Mets have another well-regarded first-base prospect in Dominic Smith at Triple-A Las Vegas, Smith has been seeing more reps in the corner outfield of late, an indication the organization may be viewing Alonso as its preferred first baseman of the future.
