Mets' Peter Alonso: Goes yard twice Tuesday for Double-A Binghamton
Alonso went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI for Double-A Binghamton in Tuesday's win over Erie.
His ninth-inning solo shot was the game-winner in a 6-5 victory. Alonso now leads the Eastern League in OPS (1.173) and is tied with Cavan Biggio for the league lead in homers with 11, putting the Mets' No. 1 fantasy prospect on the fast track for a big-league debut potentially in the second half of 2018.
More News
-
Mets' Peter Alonso: Extends home-run streak to four games•
-
Mets' Peter Alonso: Raking at Double-A•
-
Mets' Peter Alonso: Reassigned to minors•
-
Mets' Peter Alonso: Receives invite to spring training•
-
Mets' Peter Alonso: Hits ground running at Double-A•
-
Mets' Peter Alonso: Missed time with hand injury•
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...