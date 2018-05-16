Alonso went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI for Double-A Binghamton in Tuesday's win over Erie.

His ninth-inning solo shot was the game-winner in a 6-5 victory. Alonso now leads the Eastern League in OPS (1.173) and is tied with Cavan Biggio for the league lead in homers with 11, putting the Mets' No. 1 fantasy prospect on the fast track for a big-league debut potentially in the second half of 2018.