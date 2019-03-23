Tejada agreed to a minor-league contract with the Mets on Saturday.

Tejada rejoins the organization where he spent the first six years of his big-league career. He'll head to extended spring training before attempting to make a case for himself at the Triple-A level. He spent the entirety of last season in the minors and owns a mediocre .251/.325/.318 career line at the major-league level, so it's unlikely he makes a significant impact this season.

