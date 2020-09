Cordell had his contract selected by the Mets after Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 28-year-old will join the 40-man roster between games of the twin bill with Andres Gimenez (oblique) heading to the injured list. Cordell appeared in four games during his brief stint in the majors earlier this season and went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and two strikeouts.