The Mets activated Coonrod (lat) from the 60-day injured list Monday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Coonrod is finally ready to make his Mets debut, five months after being diagnosed with a high-grade lat strain. The righty reliever posted a 4.82 ERA and 12:7 K:BB over 9.1 minor-league rehab innings (10 appearances) between Single-A St. Lucie and Triple-A Syracuse.