Coonrod (lat) began a rehab assignment Sunday with Single-A St. Lucie, striking out one and giving up one hit and no walks over a scoreless inning.

The outing in the Florida State League was Coonrod's first appearance at any level in 2023, as he's been on the shelf all season while recovering from a right lat strain. Even though he won't require an extensive buildup program since the Mets likely won't deploy him as anything more than a one- or two-inning reliever, Coonrod could require close to the full 30-day rehab window to sharpen his command following the long layoff. Coonrod previously appeared in 12 games in the majors with Philadelphia last season, posting a 7.82 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 12.2 innings.